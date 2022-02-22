Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires Shares of 3,325 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

