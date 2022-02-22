Laffer Tengler Investments Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $335.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.