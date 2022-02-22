Laffer Tengler Investments Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

