Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $205,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $276.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
