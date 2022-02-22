Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,996.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,473.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,245.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

