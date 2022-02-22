Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,212,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

