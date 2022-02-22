Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LPI traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 850,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,940. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

