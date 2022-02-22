Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

LESL traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.