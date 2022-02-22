Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840,402 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 67,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.45% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $143,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,110,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

