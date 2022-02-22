Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

