LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,234,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

