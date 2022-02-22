Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

LYG stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

