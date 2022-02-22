LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,897 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ViacomCBS worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $72,548,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 439.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

VIAC opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

