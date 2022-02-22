LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.41% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter.

SPEU opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23.

