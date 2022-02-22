LPL Financial LLC Buys 85,468 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.73% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.