LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.28% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55.

