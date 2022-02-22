LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

DEO stock opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.