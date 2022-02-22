LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,957 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $217.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.