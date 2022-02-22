LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.09% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $25,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 170,591 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

