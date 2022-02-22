Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

