Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie Sells 50,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,700. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.36. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.