Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.36.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

