Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Luxfer by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

