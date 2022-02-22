M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.12

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 2516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

