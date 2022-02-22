Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.52 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.130-$4.520 EPS.

NYSE M opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

