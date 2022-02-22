Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 235 ($3.20) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.90).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.21. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 142 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.30).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

