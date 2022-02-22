Man Group plc Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 284.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,812 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 293,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

