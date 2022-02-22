Man Group plc Purchases 5,160 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 206.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

