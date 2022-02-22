Man Group plc Purchases 8,291 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Man Group plc increased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Cryoport worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.05.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

