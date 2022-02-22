Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.