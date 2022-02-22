Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.