Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,738. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 77.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

