MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
MNKD stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.
About MannKind
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
