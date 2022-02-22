MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MNKD stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

