Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.77. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 367,579 shares.
MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.
In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
