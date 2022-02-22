Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.77. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 367,579 shares.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

