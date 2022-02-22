Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 275 ($3.74) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MAKSY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

