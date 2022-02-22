Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives $2.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several research firms have commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth $31,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

