Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.07 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.