Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1,024.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

