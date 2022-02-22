Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16,702.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

