Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

