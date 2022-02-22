Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

USMV stock opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

