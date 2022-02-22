Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

DOOR stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

