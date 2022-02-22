Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.
DOOR stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.