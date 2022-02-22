Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

DOOR stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. 298,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,529. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Masonite International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

