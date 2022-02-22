MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.370-$4.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.26 million-$657.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.55 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,518. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

