Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 137,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $48.78.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

