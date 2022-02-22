Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Cut by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

