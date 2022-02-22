Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $87.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. Materion has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

