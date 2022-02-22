Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Materion by 1,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

