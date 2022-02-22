Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 5,569 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after buying an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after buying an additional 176,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

