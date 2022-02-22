Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,780,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
