Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 5,177 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE OGN opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.